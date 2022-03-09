Jobst Paul: Zwischen Utopie und Realpolitik. Leopold Stein’s Parlament der Volksgetränke (1862)

Jobst Paul: Zwischen Utopie und Realpolitik. Leopold Stein’s Parlament der Volksgetränke (1862), PDF-Datei

1862 Leopold Stein: Das Parlament der Volksgetränke – Transkript, PDF-Datei

Auf den ersten Blick erscheint das gereimte Drama Das Parlament der Volksgetränke (1862) als skurrile Publikation des Frankfurter Rabbiners Leopold Stein. Auf den zweiten Blick jedoch, nämlich als Wettbewerbsbeitrag zum Abschlussbankett des Ersten Nationalschützenfests in Frankfurt am Main im Jahr 1862, erweist sich der Text als Schnittstelle unterschiedlichster zeitgeschichtlicher Diskurse und Problemlagen: Er führt hinein in die Kämpfe innerhalb der jüdischen Gemeinde in Frankfurt und hin zur Rolle jüdischer Frankfurter Persönlichkeiten bei der Anbahnung einer deutschen Freiheitsbewegung. Akteure der 48er Revolte und der Opposition im preußischen Parlament treten in Frankfurt auf, um eine gegen Preußen gerichtete Volksbewaffnung nach Schweizer Vorbild und dem politischen Beispiel Garibaldis in Italien einzuleiten. Obwohl Garibaldi daran gehindert wurde, in Frankfurt aufzutreten, versuchte der Deutsche Nationalverein den Coburger Fürsten Ernst II – nach dem italienischen Vorbild Viktor Emanuel II. – als politische Spitze zu installieren. Es ist nicht nur denkwürdig, dass sich Leopold Stein in diese hochexplosive Lage einmischte, sondern auch in der Symbolsprache seiner Zeit eine europäische Friedens- und Sicherheitsordnung skizzierte. Dass Preußen im Jahr 1866 allem ein Ende bereiten würde, war 1962 in Frankfurt noch nicht absehbar.

At first glance, the drama in rhymes titled Das Parlament der Volksgetränke (The Parliament of Popular Drinks) (1862) appears to be a bizarre publication by the Frankfurt Rabbi Leopold Stein. At second glance, however, namely as a entry for the closing banquet of the First National Shooting Festival in Frankfurt am Main in 1862, the text proves to be an interface between a wide variety of contemporary historical discourses and problems: It leads into the struggles within the Jewish community in Frankfurt and to the role of Frankfurt Jewish Personalities in the German freedom movement. Actors from the 1948 revolt and from the opposition in the Prussian parliament appeared in Frankfurt to create people’s militias against Prussia based on the Swiss model and in accordance to Garibaldi’s policy in Italy. Although Garibaldi was prevented from coming to Frankfurt, the German National Association and by Prince Ernst II of Coburg, who was to become the movement’s political head in accordance to the role of Viktor Emanuel II in Italy. It is not only memorable that Leopold Stein got involved in this highly explosive situation, but also that he sketched a European peace and security order in the symbolic language of his time. That Prussia would put an end to everything in 1866 was not foreseeable in Frankfurt in 1962.

